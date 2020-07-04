Bullish Moving Average Cross by Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $128.46 on a volume of 222K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tiffany & Co have traded between a low of $78.60 and a high of $134.42 and are now at $128.75, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% higher and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tiffany & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tiffany & Co in search of a potential trend change.