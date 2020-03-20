Bullish Moving Average Cross by Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Today, shares of Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $123.15 on a volume of 766K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Tiffany & Co has traded in a range of $78.60 to $134.42 and is now at $125.86, 60% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

