Bullish Moving Average Cross by Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Today, shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $473.74 on a volume of 2.8 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Tesla Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99 and are now trading 170% above that low price at $477.99 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tesla Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $704.39. Since that call, shares of Tesla Inc have fallen 38.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.