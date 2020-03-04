Bullish Moving Average Cross by Teradata Corp (TDC)

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $20.07 on a volume of 167K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Teradata Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.16 and a 52-week low of $17.62 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $20.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Teradata Corp on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.61. Since that call, shares of Teradata Corp have fallen 33.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.