Bullish Moving Average Cross by Tanger Factory (SKT)

Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $5.52 on a volume of 2.1 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Tanger Factory share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.81 and a 52-week low of $4.05 and are now trading 69% above that low price at $6.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.96% lower and 9.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tanger Factory on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.35. Since that call, shares of Tanger Factory have fallen 63.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.