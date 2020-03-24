Bullish Moving Average Cross by T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Today, shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $77.84 on a volume of 310K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.35 and a 52-week low of $63.50 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $78.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of T-Mobile Us Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $88.92. Since that call, shares of T-Mobile Us Inc have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.