Bullish Moving Average Cross by Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Today, shares of Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $126.18 on a volume of 300K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Synopsys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.90 and a high of $166.87 and are now at $130.62, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Synopsys Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Synopsys Inc in search of a potential trend change.