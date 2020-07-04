Bullish Moving Average Cross by Synchrony Financ (SYF)

Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $15.99 on a volume of 1.1 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Synchrony Financ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.18 and a 52-week low of $10.38 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $17.36 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.41% lower and 7.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Synchrony Financ. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Synchrony Financ in search of a potential trend change.