Bullish Moving Average Cross by Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $8.07 on a volume of 389K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Sunstone Hotel share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.75 and a high of $15.03 and are now at $8.33, 45% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sunstone Hotel on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.93. Since that call, shares of Sunstone Hotel have fallen 39.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.