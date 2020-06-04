Bullish Moving Average Cross by Ss&C Technologie (SSNC)

Today, shares of Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $42.46 on a volume of 221K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Ss&C Technologie share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.51 and a high of $67.73 and are now at $44.51, 51% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 2.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ss&C Technologie.