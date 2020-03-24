Bullish Moving Average Cross by Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $12.20 on a volume of 1.6 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Spirit Airlines has traded in a range of $0.00 to $58.55 and is now at $12.64, -100% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Airlines on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.28. Since that call, shares of Spirit Airlines have fallen 74.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.