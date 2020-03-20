Bullish Moving Average Cross by Southwest Gas Ho (SWX)

Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $59.76 on a volume of 139K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwest Gas Ho share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.21 and a high of $92.94 and are now at $60.70, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Southwest Gas Ho and will alert subscribers who have SWX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.