Bullish Moving Average Cross by Smith (A.O.)Corp (AOS)

Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $36.97 on a volume of 156K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.66 and a 52-week low of $33.81 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $37.47 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.37. Since that call, shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp have fallen 16.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.