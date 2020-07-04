Bullish Moving Average Cross by Sl Green Realty (SLG)

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $43.91 on a volume of 201K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Sl Green Realty has traded in a range of $37.50 to $96.39 and is now at $47.18, 26% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sl Green Realty on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $88.41. Since that call, shares of Sl Green Realty have fallen 51.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.