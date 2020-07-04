Bullish Moving Average Cross by Skechers Usa-A (SKX)

Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $23.98 on a volume of 379K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Skechers Usa-A has traded in a range of $17.06 to $44.50 and is now at $25.61, 50% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 5.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Skechers Usa-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Skechers Usa-A in search of a potential trend change.