Bullish Moving Average Cross by Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $29.42 on a volume of 3.4 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Royal Caribbean share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.31 and a 52-week low of $19.25 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $32.95 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Royal Caribbean on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $126.62. Since that call, shares of Royal Caribbean have fallen 77.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.