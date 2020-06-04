Bullish Moving Average Cross by Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Today, shares of Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $80.93 on a volume of 961K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Ross Stores Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.30 and a high of $124.16 and are now at $83.43, 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

