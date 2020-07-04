Bullish Moving Average Cross by Robert Half Intl (RHI)

Today, shares of Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $39.19 on a volume of 175K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Robert Half Intl have traded between a low of $32.38 and a high of $69.08 and are now at $40.79, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

