Bullish Moving Average Cross by Ringcentral In-A (RNG)

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $180.32 on a volume of 511K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ringcentral In-A has traded in a range of $101.33 to $252.20 and is now at $184.23, 82% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ringcentral In-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ringcentral In-A in search of a potential trend change.