Bullish Moving Average Cross by Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $10.64 on a volume of 279K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rambus Inc have traded between a low of $8.15 and a high of $16.98 and are now at $10.87, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

