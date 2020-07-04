Bullish Moving Average Cross by Prosperity Bncsh (PB)

Today, shares of Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $48.04 on a volume of 142K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Prosperity Bncsh has traded in a range of $42.02 to $75.22 and is now at $49.81, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Prosperity Bncsh on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $70.88. Since that call, shares of Prosperity Bncsh have fallen 33.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.