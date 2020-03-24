Bullish Moving Average Cross by Prologis Inc (PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $68.20 on a volume of 422K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Prologis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.13 and a high of $99.79 and are now at $68.61, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Prologis Inc on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.34. Since that call, shares of Prologis Inc have fallen 24.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.