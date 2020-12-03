Bullish Moving Average Cross by Premier Inc-Cl A (PINC)

Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $29.55 on a volume of 141K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Premier Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $27.30 and a high of $40.13 and are now at $30.11, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

