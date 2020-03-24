Bullish Moving Average Cross by Pg&E Corp (PCG)

Today, shares of Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $8.90 on a volume of 2.0 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $9.17, 158% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.12% lower and 1.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pg&E Corp on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.45. Since that call, shares of Pg&E Corp have fallen 43.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.