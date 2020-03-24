Bullish Moving Average Cross by Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $22.69 on a volume of 417K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omega Healthcare have traded between a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $25.42, which is 91% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Omega Healthcare. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Omega Healthcare in search of a potential trend change.