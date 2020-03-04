Bullish Moving Average Cross by Olin Corp (OLN)

Today, shares of Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $11.22 on a volume of 287K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Olin Corp has traded in a range of $8.76 to $25.35 and is now at $11.44, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

