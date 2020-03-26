Bullish Moving Average Cross by Occidental Pete (OXY)

Today, shares of Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $11.20 on a volume of 15.8 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Occidental Pete share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.83 and a 52-week low of $9.00 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $12.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.34% lower and 6.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Occidental Pete on January 22nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.46. Since that call, shares of Occidental Pete have fallen 72.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.