Bullish Moving Average Cross by Ny Comm Bancorp (NYCB)

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $9.18 on a volume of 437K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Ny Comm Bancorp has traded in a range of $8.19 to $13.79 and is now at $9.46, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ny Comm Bancorp on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.70. Since that call, shares of Ny Comm Bancorp have fallen 23.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.