Bullish Moving Average Cross by Nu Skin Enterp-A (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $21.34 on a volume of 160K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A have traded between a low of $12.31 and a high of $64.90 and are now at $21.92, which is 78% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.8%.

