Bullish Moving Average Cross by Norwegian Cruise (NCLH)

Today, shares of Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $11.49 on a volume of 12.9 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Norwegian Cruise has traded in a range of $7.03 to $59.78 and is now at $12.75, 81% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.3%.

