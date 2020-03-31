Bullish Moving Average Cross by News Corp-Cl A (NWSA)

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $8.99 on a volume of 499K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

News Corp-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.07 and a 52-week low of $7.97 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $9.15 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of News Corp-Cl A on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.48. Since that call, shares of News Corp-Cl A have fallen 34.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.