Bullish Moving Average Cross by Navient Corp (NAVI)

Today, shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $7.48 on a volume of 406K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Navient Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.67 and a 52-week low of $4.07 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $8.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

