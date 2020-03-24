Bullish Moving Average Cross by Navient Corp (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $7.01 on a volume of 367K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Navient Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.07 and a high of $15.67 and are now at $7.25, 78% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 3.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Navient Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.80. Since that call, shares of Navient Corp have fallen 52.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.