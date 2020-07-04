Bullish Moving Average Cross by National Retail (NNN)

Today, shares of National Retail (NYSE:NNN) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $30.99 on a volume of 209K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, National Retail has traded in a range of $24.04 to $59.26 and is now at $31.79, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 5.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

