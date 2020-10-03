Bullish Moving Average Cross by Molina Healthcar (MOH)

Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $130.38 on a volume of 105K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Molina Healthcar have traded between a low of $106.53 and a high of $159.00 and are now at $132.77, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

