Bullish Moving Average Cross by Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Today, shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $71.17 on a volume of 118K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Mercury Systems has traded in a range of $46.41 to $89.44 and is now at $75.06, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mercury Systems and will alert subscribers who have MRCY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.