Bullish Moving Average Cross by Mednax Inc (MD)

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $11.50 on a volume of 287K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mednax Inc have traded between a low of $7.37 and a high of $29.97 and are now at $12.26, which is 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

