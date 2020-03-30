Bullish Moving Average Cross by Mckesson Corp (MCK)

Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $128.08 on a volume of 119K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Mckesson Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $172.18 and a 52-week low of $111.71 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $132.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $160.43. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 21.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.