Bullish Moving Average Cross by Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $46.07 on a volume of 304K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Maxim Integrated share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.73 and a 52-week low of $41.93 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $47.74 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Maxim Integrated on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.26. Since that call, shares of Maxim Integrated have fallen 22.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.