Bullish Moving Average Cross by Macerich Co (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $6.32 on a volume of 2.2 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Macerich Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.81 and a high of $44.73 and are now at $7.84, 63% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.99. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 73.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.