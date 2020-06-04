Bullish Moving Average Cross by Lyondellbasell-A (LYB)

Today, shares of Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $48.81 on a volume of 373K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Lyondellbasell-A has traded in a range of $33.71 to $98.91 and is now at $50.29, 49% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lyondellbasell-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lyondellbasell-A in search of a potential trend change.