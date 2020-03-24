Bullish Moving Average Cross by Lyondellbasell-A (LYB)

Today, shares of Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $43.38 on a volume of 121K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Lyondellbasell-A has traded in a range of $33.71 to $98.91 and is now at $43.99, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

