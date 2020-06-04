Bullish Moving Average Cross by Lululemon Ath (LULU)

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $190.16 on a volume of 344K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Lululemon Ath share prices have been bracketed by a low of $128.85 and a high of $266.20 and are now at $191.91, 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lululemon Ath on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $172.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Lululemon Ath have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor LULU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.