Bullish Moving Average Cross by Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Today, shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $26.52 on a volume of 127K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Leggett & Platt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.35 and a 52-week low of $22.03 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $27.63 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Leggett & Platt. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Leggett & Platt in search of a potential trend change.