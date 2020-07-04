Bullish Moving Average Cross by Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Today, shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $42.74 on a volume of 845K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Las Vegas Sands has traded in a range of $33.30 to $74.29 and is now at $43.75, 31% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 5.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

