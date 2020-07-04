Bullish Moving Average Cross by Kimco Realty (KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $9.56 on a volume of 1.0 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimco Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.52 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $9.94, 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.32% lower and 6.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kimco Realty on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.65. Since that call, shares of Kimco Realty have fallen 55.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.