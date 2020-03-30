MySmarTrend
Bullish Moving Average Cross by Johnson&Johnson (JNJ)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:32am
By James Quinn

Today, shares of Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $124.61 on a volume of 2.5 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson&Johnson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $109.16 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $128.07, 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson&Johnson on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.29. Since that call, shares of Johnson&Johnson have fallen 15.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

