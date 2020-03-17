Bullish Moving Average Cross by Jm Smucker Co (SJM)

Today, shares of Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $107.76 on a volume of 298K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Jm Smucker Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.88 and a high of $128.43 and are now at $112.20, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

