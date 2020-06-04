Bullish Moving Average Cross by Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $266.27 on a volume of 155K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Illumina Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $380.76 and a 52-week low of $196.78 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $274.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

