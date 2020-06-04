Bullish Moving Average Cross by Illinois Tool Wo (ITW)

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $142.33 on a volume of 337K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Illinois Tool Wo has traded in a range of $115.94 to $190.85 and is now at $149.29, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

